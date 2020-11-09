Gujarat Bypolls Results 2020 Date and Time: The election commission has said that the bypoll results for eight assembly seats in Gujarat will be declared on Tuesday.

Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: The byelections for eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the election commission on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (November 10).

The bypolls in Gujarat were necessitated after sitting MLAs from these eight constituencies resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls which were conducted in this year.

When will the Gujarat bypoll results be declared?

The election commission has said that the bypoll results for eight assembly seats in Gujarat will be declared on Tuesday (November 10). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

When and where to watch the byelection results for Gujarat?

What the exit polls have predicted?

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will likely win around 6 to 7 seats in Gujarat while the Congress will emerge victorious only on one seat. The BJP will likely have a vote share of 49 per cent while the Congress will have a vote share of about 40 per cent.

About the polling in Gujarat:

The election commission had earlier informed that the polling was conducted on November 3 and a 58.58 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

"Voting took place in a peaceful manner. No untoward incident took place. We have received 17 written complaints about various violations," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat S Murali Krishna had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma