Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited results for eight assembly seats in Gujarat, which went to bypolls on November 3, will be declared on Tuesday. The election commission has informed that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Though the result of the bypolls won't affect the government in the state, it is expected that the ruling BJP would like to show its strength in the state assembly with the results in its favour.

The BJP would also be buoyed with the exit poll results which have predicted that the saffron party will sweep the bypolls and win around 6 to 7 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, will likely bag 0 to 1 seat.

As per the India Today Axis-My India exit poll, the BJP will have a vote share of 49 per cent while the Congress will have a vote share of 40 per cent.

About the Gujarat Bypolls 2020:

The bypolls were held on 8 seats in Gujarat -- Abdasa (Kutch district), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad).

The byelections were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June. Five of them joined the ruling BJP and the party fielded them from the same seats.

As per the election commission, a voter turnout of 58.58 per cent was registered. The election commission further informed that voting was conducted across 3,024 polling booths with all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

