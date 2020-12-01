GHMC Elections 2020 LIVE: The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections will be conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results for the GHMC elections will be declared on December 4.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After massive showdown by the national and regional political parties to woo the voters, the voting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections commenced today amid high security across 4,979 polling station. Polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections will be conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results for the GHMC elections will be declared on December 4.

"We have made all security arrangements with 22,000 policemen for GHMC elections. We have briefed the police personnel four times. We have set up tight police security in all areas as per State Election Commission guidelines. Central and state forces are available in Hyderabad city. We have set up security at normal, sensitive, hypersensitive, and critical polling stations under the leadership of Inspector-level officers. Striking Force, Emergency Response Team will be available. Security has been set up at 293 hypersensitive pickets. We have set up six armed police teams at critical hypersensitive police centres," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, said.

Here are the LIVE Updates from GHMC Elections:

8:15 am: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote for GHMC Elections 2020. "I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy," he says.

8:00 am: Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao casts his vote for GHMC Elections 2020

7:50 am: Hyderabad, Telangana: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy casts his vote for GHMC Elections 2020

7:40 am: Telangana: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy stands in a queue at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda, designated as a polling booth, as he waits for his turn to cast his vote for GHMC Elections 2020

7:20 am: Voting commences at 4,979 polling stations for the GHMC elections. Visuals from St Faiz High School, in Hyderabad, that has been designated as a polling booth. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will cast his vote at this booth.

7:00 am: Telangana: Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take place today.

