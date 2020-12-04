GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: The turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll would be taken up on Friday. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which would begin at 8 AM on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152.

The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night. The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, the health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues, the SEC said earlier.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the counting process in GHMC Polls:

8:10 am: We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha

8:05 am: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins

8:00 am: Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre.

The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls. The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting.

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies.

Posted By: Talib Khan