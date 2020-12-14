LIVE Goa Zilla Panchayat Results 2020: The much-awaited results for the Zilla Panchayat Elections in Goa will be announced on Monday.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited results for the Zilla Panchayat Elections in Goa will be announced on Monday. The elections, which were conducted for 48 zillas, are seen as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of the assembly election in 2022.

Apart from the BJP, the elections are also a test for the Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2017 Assembly Polls in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are also in the fray.

The Congress has said that the Goa is "going through a troublesome state" and the Zilla Panchayat elections will turn the tide in the state ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections 2022.

"Our economic situation is poor. You can see the number of protests in Goa against the decisions of the government. This will reflect in the election results," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had said.

In the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections, the BJP had fielded 43 candidates while the Congress fielded 38 in 48 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party fielded 17 candidates while nearly 80 candidates contested as independent.

Polling for Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2020:

The polling for the 48 Zilla panchayat elections in Goa was conducted amid tight security on Saturday. The State Election Commission (SEC) had informed that a voter turnout of 56.82 per cent (4.50 lakh people of the 7.92 lakh eligible voters) was recorded in the state.

The Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2020 was the first major polls to be held in the state since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India in March. The polling was conducted amid tight COVID-19 protocols and the SEC had allowed the infected people also to exercise their franchise.

