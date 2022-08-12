Goa Panchayat Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes Underway; Check Winners' List Here

Updated: Fri, 12 Aug 2022 12:21 PM IST
The counting of votes for the recently concluded Goa Panchayat Elections 2022 began on Friday morning at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the coastal state. The results of the Goa Panchayat Election will be declared later in the evening, which will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates.
The polling for the Goa Panchayat Polls 2022 was held on Wednesday. The elections, which were not fought on party symbols, were held through ballot papers. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards.
As much as 78.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the panchayats elections with a total of 6,26,496 voters casting their votes. While 81.45 per cent of voting was recorded in North Goa, 76.13 per cent was recorded in South Goa. Sattari taluka in North Goa recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.30 per cent, while Salcette taluka of South Goa saw the lowest turnout.
The election in one of the wards in the Calangute panchayat in North Goa was postponed to Thursday after a candidate complained about a mismatch between his name and the symbol allotted to him, the poll official said. A total of 64 candidates have been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa.
North Goa district has 97 panchayats, with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 others contested polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa. As per the official data, there are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa, and 4,11,153 in South Goa.
Check Winners Here:
Casne Amberem Poroscodem Panchayat:
Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar
Ward-2: Prity Haldankar
Ward-3: Eknath Teli
Ward-4: Mukun Khaznekar
Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar
Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar
Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar
Agarwada Chopdem Panchayat:
Ward 1: Sangeeta Gurudas Naik
Ward 2: Shilpa Suraj Naik
Ward 3: Anthony Mathew Fernandes
Ward 4: Sachin Nandkumar Raut
Ward 5: Bhagirath Gavkar
Ward 6: Deepali Pravin Lingudkar
Ward 7: Hemant Digamber Chopdekar
Collem Panchayat:
Ward 1: Neha Madkaikar
Ward 2: Sadanand Bandekar
Ward 3: Govind Shitgaonkar
Ward 4: Aniketh Dessai
Ward 5: Prasad Gaunker
Ward 6: Sonam Dhoiphodo
Ward 7: Benny Azavedo
Ward 8: Sahish Naik
Ward 9: Ashwini Dessai
Aldona Panchayat:
Ward 1: Salvador Fernandes
Ward 2: Ashwin Dsouza
Ward 3: Abhitnya Satardekar
Ward 4: Pranesh
Ward 5: Harish Mayekar
Ward 6: Natalina colaso
Ward 7: Subhash Raut
Ward 8: Yeshwant Parwar
Ward 9: Babita Falkar
Ward 10: Rohan Pinto
Ward 11: Doritha F’des
Dhargal Pernem Panchayat:
Ward 1: Diptisha Naroji
Ward 2: Prity Kanolkar
Ward 3: Arjun Kanolkar
Ward 4: Aniket Salgaonkar
Ward 5: Satish Dhumal
Ward 6: Daji Bhiku Shirodkar
Ward 7: Amita Harmalkar
Ward 8: Dilip Vir
Ward 9: Pradeep Naik