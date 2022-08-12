Goa Panchayat Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes Underway; Check Winners' List Here

The counting of votes for the recently concluded Goa Panchayat Elections 2022 began on Friday morning at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the coastal state. The results of the Goa Panchayat Election will be declared later in the evening, which will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates.

The polling for the Goa Panchayat Polls 2022 was held on Wednesday. The elections, which were not fought on party symbols, were held through ballot papers. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards.

As much as 78.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the panchayats elections with a total of 6,26,496 voters casting their votes. While 81.45 per cent of voting was recorded in North Goa, 76.13 per cent was recorded in South Goa. Sattari taluka in North Goa recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.30 per cent, while Salcette taluka of South Goa saw the lowest turnout.

The election in one of the wards in the Calangute panchayat in North Goa was postponed to Thursday after a candidate complained about a mismatch between his name and the symbol allotted to him, the poll official said. A total of 64 candidates have been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa.

North Goa district has 97 panchayats, with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 others contested polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa. As per the official data, there are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa, and 4,11,153 in South Goa.

Check Winners Here:

Casne Amberem Poroscodem Panchayat:

Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar

Ward-2: Prity Haldankar

Ward-3: Eknath Teli

Ward-4: Mukun Khaznekar

Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar

Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar

Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar

Agarwada Chopdem Panchayat:

Ward 1: Sangeeta Gurudas Naik

Ward 2: Shilpa Suraj Naik

Ward 3: Anthony Mathew Fernandes

Ward 4: Sachin Nandkumar Raut

Ward 5: Bhagirath Gavkar

Ward 6: Deepali Pravin Lingudkar

Ward 7: Hemant Digamber Chopdekar

Collem Panchayat:

Ward 1: Neha Madkaikar

Ward 2: Sadanand Bandekar

Ward 3: Govind Shitgaonkar

Ward 4: Aniketh Dessai

Ward 5: Prasad Gaunker

Ward 6: Sonam Dhoiphodo

Ward 7: Benny Azavedo

Ward 8: Sahish Naik

Ward 9: Ashwini Dessai

Aldona Panchayat:

Ward 1: Salvador Fernandes

Ward 2: Ashwin Dsouza

Ward 3: Abhitnya Satardekar

Ward 4: Pranesh

Ward 5: Harish Mayekar

Ward 6: Natalina colaso

Ward 7: Subhash Raut

Ward 8: Yeshwant Parwar

Ward 9: Babita Falkar

Ward 10: Rohan Pinto

Ward 11: Doritha F’des

Dhargal Pernem Panchayat:

Ward 1: Diptisha Naroji

Ward 2: Prity Kanolkar

Ward 3: Arjun Kanolkar

Ward 4: Aniket Salgaonkar

Ward 5: Satish Dhumal

Ward 6: Daji Bhiku Shirodkar

Ward 7: Amita Harmalkar

Ward 8: Dilip Vir

Ward 9: Pradeep Naik