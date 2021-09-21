Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made seven promises for Goa ahead of the 2022 polls in the coastal state. He has said if his party is elected in Goa in the next elections, he will provide job quotas for locals, allowance for the unemployed, and many other things.

New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Ahead of the Goa elections to be held early next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made seven employment-related promises in the coastal state.

Kejriwal said if voted to power in Goa in the 2022 polls his party will ensure 80 per cent of jobs, including in the private sector, will be reserved for local people.

"Goans are afraid that people from outside will get jobs here after the mining auctions. We will ensure that 80 per cent of jobs in mining are reserved for the people of Goa," Kejriwal said.

My 7 Guarantees for Goa's youth



▪️Jobs for Goans, not just for MLA's relatives

▪️1 Job/family for unemployed

▪️3000/month until then

▪️80% pvt jobs reserved for Goans

▪️5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID

▪️5000/month for mining ban affected

▪️Skill University — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2021

He also assured a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families dependent on the mining and tourism industries till these sectors are normalised.

Further, Kejriwal promised Rs 3,000 per month to other unemployed youth till they find employment. Not only this, but Kejriwal also announced that if his party is elected in the next elections in Goa one unemployed youth in every home of the state will be provided a government job.

"After interacting with youth in Goa, I learnt that you need contacts and influence to bag a government job. I guarantee a job for one youth in every house in Goa. A government job is the right of every youth who has the qualifications for the job," Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Kejriwal had promised free electricity in Goa and on Tuesday promised free water supply taking a dig at Goa's BJP chief minister Pramod Sawant.

"I have heard that Sawant sahib [Goa CM] has made water free in Goa and plans to start doorstep delivery. We did both these things in Delhi a few years ago. They are copying the work being done in Delhi. When the original is available, what is the need for the duplicate?" Kejriwal said.

Finally, the AAP leader promised to set up a skill-building university in Goa and make the whole system transparent, if elected to power in the imminent election.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha