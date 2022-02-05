Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Goa as a tourist, no one takes him seriously and therefore there is no need to respond to his criticism of the coastal state's government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. Sawant also commented on the series of oath-taking events organised by the Congress, in which party candidates were made to pledge against defection post-elections, saying if the Congress does not trust its own candidates, how can people of Goa trust them as MLAs.

"Do not go into Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Rahul Gandhi will come here as a tourist and make allegations. Do not go by his accusations. I do not know what he was doing in Goa if he cannot see any development in the state. No one takes him seriously. There is no worry," he said a day after Gandhi accused Sawant of heading a corrupt government.

Asked to comment on the affidavit signed by Congress candidates, in which they have pledged against defection, Sawant said, "they have to be told again and again that they are loyal to the Congress. The Congress itself does not trust their leader, Rahul Gandhi does not trust his leaders".

"Once they did it (took oath) before God, before Allah, Church. Now they are doing it before Rahul Ji. If their party has no trust in their candidate, how will people trust them? Therefore I say, people trust the BJP and its candidates," Sawant added.

Earlier in the day, another BJP leader CT Ravi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a "tourist politician" who comes to Goa only before the elections. "Rahul Gandhi is a tourist politician, he comes to Goa only before the elections," said Ravi, adding, "unlike Congress, BJP does not sign agreements with China. Congress needs to be loyal to the country".

Earlier on Friday, all candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward alliance in Goa took oath on the Constitution to not defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected. The oath was administered in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where elections are scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan