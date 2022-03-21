Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: The suspense over the name of the next Chief Minister in Goa ended on Monday evening after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that Dr Pramod Sawant will get another term in the office.

This was announced at the crucial legislature party meeting of the BJP which was attended by central observers of the saffron party - Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ministry L Murugan, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," Narendra Singh Tomar announced.

Sawant, who became the Chief Minister after the death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019, pipped BJP MLA and former Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, to get the top post for a second straight term in the coastal state.

"I want to thank PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to have given me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for next 5 years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I'll do everything possible to work for development of the state," Sawant said after getting elected.

"I will work for infrastructure and human development in the state. PM Modi's vision will be taken forward in Goa. We will be meeting the Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai around 7 pm today where decision about the swearing-in ceremony will be taken," he added.

His oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held between 23 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday, might attend Sawant's swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP got a third straight term in Goa after it won 20 seats, just one short of a simple majority, in the 40-member state legislative assembly. However, it secured the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, bagged just 11 seats in the Goa assembly elections 2022. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Revolutionary Goans got two, one, and one seat respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma