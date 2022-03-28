Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao. The oath was administered by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Sawant took the oath in Konkani language.

Along with Sawant, BJP's Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, and Atanasio Monserrate were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of Goa.

Sawant's oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda. Besides, Chief Ministers of Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) and Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) also attended the event.

Devendra Fadanavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Goa in charge, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar were also present at the event.

The BJP on March 21 had appointed Sawant as its legislative party leader, handing him a second straight term in the coastal state. The 48-year-old had became the Chief Minister in March 2019 after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

"Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had announced.

After getting elected as BJP's legislative party leader, Sawant thanked PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing faith in him. He also thanked the people of Goa for giving BJP another opportunity, saying he will "everything possible to work for development of the state."

"I will work for infrastructure and human development in the state. PM Modi's vision will be taken forward in Goa," Sawant said.

In Goa assembly elections 2022, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member legislative assembly. The party later staked claim to form the government after getting support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

