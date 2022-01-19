Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting that there will be no Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Goa, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the Congress has not responded "favourably" to seat-sharing. However, it said that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will fight the elections along with the NCP.

"Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa," Praful Patel, NCP's Goa in-charge, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP had formed an unlikely alliance - the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - in Maharashtra following the 2019 assembly elections to keep the BJP out of the power in the state.

The NCP was keen to continue the alliance in Goa where assembly elections are slated to be held on February 14. Earlier this month, Sena's Sanjay Raut had also held a key meeting with the NCP and Congress to discuss the seat-sharing pact for the Goa assembly elections 2022.

"Had a detailed discussion on Goa Assembly elections with key Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar. My Goa colleagues Jivan Kamat and Jitesh Kamat were also present. Possibility of an MVA-like alliance in Goa was discussed at length," Raut had tweeted after the meeting.

The 40-member legislative assembly in Goa will go to polls on February 14, along with Manipur and Uttarakhand. The results would be declared by the election commission of India (ECI) on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

In previous elections in 2017, the Congress became the single largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats, but the BJP - with 13 seats - was quick to form an alliance with the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to form its government in Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma