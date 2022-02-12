New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mapusa is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Goa and the town is situated in North Goa. Polling is set to take place in the state on Monday (February 14). Back in 2017, Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this constituency by defeating Vinod Fadke from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak with a margin of 6828 votes.

This time the Goa election will witness a whole new level of competition as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), set to give the ruling BJP a tough fight. While Arvind Kejriwal-led party AAP has announced that they will contest all the 40 seats, Mamta Banarjee's party TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). On the other hand, the Indian National Congress has said they will be allied with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP).

Date of polling, date of counting, and poll timings:

Mapusa Date of Polling: Thursday, 14 February 2022

Mapusa Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

List of Candidates in 2022- Mapusa

AAP: Rahul Mhambre

BJP: Joshua Peter D'Souza

AITC: Tarak Arolkar

INC: Sudhir Kanolkar

SHS: Jitesh Jivaji Kamat

RGP: Rohan Salgaonkar

Ahead of the polling date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Mapusa on February 10. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 14, and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022. While Chief Minister of the state, Pramod Swant will take part in elections from Sanquelim, deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.

For nearly two decades BJP has been the most dominant party in Mapusa, however, this time BJP is going to face good competition due to the arrival of new opponents.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen