Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday hinted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will likely continue for the assembly elections in Goa as he held discussions with the Congress leaders to finalise the strategy for the upcoming polls. The Rajya Sabha MP, who is on a four-day visit to the poll-bound Goa, said that he will hold further discussions with Congress and NCP leaders on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the alliance.

"Definitely Shiv Sena will fight some seats in Goa and we are trying to make an alliance. Tomorrow we will be speaking to Congress leaders, NCP leaders and we will try to make a new alliance," he told reporters on Monday, as reported by news agency IANS.

"It is a successful formula in Maharashtra, we will use it in Goa," Raut said, adding that the seat-sharing modules would be discussed in his meetings with state Congress and NCP leaders beginning on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP formed an unlikely alliance following the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra amid differences between Uddhav Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Chief Ministerial position.

Though there have been differences between the three partners, they have stuck together to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra and are now looking to continue their partnership in Goa.

Currently, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in the 40-member state legislative assembly. The BJP, which will contest the 2022 Goa assembly elections under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents.

The GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma