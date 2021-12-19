Panaji | Jagran News Desk: India’s smallest state is amongst the biggest favourites of tourists all over the country and rest of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Goa this Sunday as this day marks the 60th liberation day of the state from Portuguese colonialists. Although the Goa Liberation Day is marked with a signature Goan celebration by people from all over the state, this year is different as the state assembly polls are just a few months away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa district Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa airport and a Gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the India International University of Legal Education and Research Bar Council India Trust in Goa on Sunday. He is also scheduled to visit the Azad Maidan in Panaji to pay tribute at the Martyr’s Memorial and attend the Sail Parade and Fly Past at Panaji’s Miramar.

What is Goa Liberation Day and why is it celebrated on December 19?

Goa was colonialised by the Portuguese for over 450 years until 1961. On December 19, 1961, ‘Operation Vijay’ was successfully undertaken by Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

After India’s independence from the British in 1947, several freedom fighters including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee made calls for Goa’s liberation. After unsuccessful attempts of liberation through diplomatic channels, India in its first ever tri-service operation – ‘Operation Vijay’ – sent armed forces to the coastal state of Goa. The Portuguese finally surrendered on December 19, 1961.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation in the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, to mark the commemoration of Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. The said memorial has been constructed in the memory of seven Indian Navy sailors and other personnel, who gave highest sacrifice in the service of nation during ‘Operation Vijay’.

Goa was a Union Territory until 1987, following which it became India’s 25th state.

Goa Liberation Day: Political significance of PM Modi’s visit

After former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s demise, political analysts claim that BJP currently lacks a popular face in the state to galvanise people to elect its candidates in the upcoming elections. In the 2016 Goa Assembly Polls, the BJP has won 13 of 40 seats but still formed the government due to defections from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, both Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have raised their political placards in the recent months, bringing the political competition to a new level in the state with 40 assembly seats. Analysts add that the BJP is redeeming PM Modi’s face through his presence in the events to mark Goa Liberation day, which is considered amongst the most important days of the year for people of Goa.

