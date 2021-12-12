New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Ahead of the Goa assembly polls 2022, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday declared its key promises attempting to reserve seats in the state. The party has announced an unprecedented initiative, the 'Griha Laxmi scheme', which doesn't have any eligibility criteria. Aiming to empower women, the scheme offers a guaranteed income support to all women above 18 years of age. It is announced in line with the 'Lakshmi Bhandar’ scheme rolled out earlier this year in West Bengal for the female head of every household.

"I am delighted to announce the GrihaLaxmiCard, our solemn promise to financially empower the women of every Goan household. Under this, an assured monthly income support of ₹5,000/month (₹60,000 yearly) will be provided to every family in Goa," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

What is Griha Laxmi scheme?

Griha Laxmi scheme is an initiative taken by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa ahead of the elections in the coastal state. Under this scheme, the female head of every household will be given Rs 5,000 a month. The scheme is made for all the 3.5 lakh families in Goa and any individual can apply for it. It will cost the Bengal government approximately Rs 1,500-2,000 crore which is 6-8 per cent of the state’s budget.

What is the aim of the scheme?

The Griha Laxmi scheme aims to empower women by providing financial help to families amid the rising inflation. It ensures a “guaranteed income support" for women to run their households and for other needs.

How does it work?

Under the Griha Laxmi scheme, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be directly transferred to the bank account of the female head of every household on a monthly basis. To avail this scheme, one doesn’t have to be a part of any particular caste or community. TMC will start distributing the scheme cards door to door after it is elected to power. The card will bear unique identification numbers which will start functioning after the government is formed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha