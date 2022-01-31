Panaji | Jagran Elections Desk: Days after ex-Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son - Utpal Parrikar - filed his nomination papers from Panaji, the Shiv Sena on Monday (January 31) dropped its own candidate to support him. After being denied a ticket by the BJP, Utpal had quit the party on January 21. He declared on January 27 that he would contest from his father's constituency Panaji as an independent candidate.

Earlier on January 22, announcing the list of candidates, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that while the party had nominated Shailendra Velingkar as its candidate for the Panaji seat, the Sena would withdraw its candidate if Utpal decided to contest from the same seat, which was traditionally held by his late father.

"If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Goa Forward Party should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!" Raut posted on Twitter on January 17.

Adhering to his word, Raut on Monday came out in support of Utpal and mentioned that the decision had been taken in the interests of "purification of Goa politics".

"We're keeping our word. Shiv Sena is withdrawing its candidate Shailendra Velingkar from Panaji. Not just that, our workers will fully support Utpal Parrikar. We believe that the battle for Panaji is just about the election, but also about the purification of Goa Politics (sic)," Raut said in a tweet tagging Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray.

Manohar Parrikar served as Chief Minister of Goa from 14 March 2017 until his death. Previously, he was Chief Minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005, from 2012 to 2014, and from 2017 to 2019. He also served as the Minister of Defence from October 2014 to March 2017. In January 2020, he was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha