Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Last week, lawyer Amit Palekar was declared as the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the crucial assembly elections in Goa slated to take place next month. Making the announcement, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP wants to provide Goa with a Chief Minister who will take "people of every religion and class with" him.

"Bhandari Samaj is the biggest section of the society in Goa and are hurt that why no one amongst them is the chief minister. AAP's Goa CM face is Amit Palekar. He has done a lot for goa, contributed a lot in corona times, and a new face who has never done politics," he said, adding that Palekar will contest the polls from the St Cruz Assembly constituency.

Palekar comes from the Bhandari community which constitutes around 27 per cent of Goa's total population, as per a survey conducted by the Goa State Commission for Backward Classes in 2014.

However, Goa Social Welfare Minister Milind Naik believes that Bhandaris - who come under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Goa - could account for nearly 30 per cent of the state's population as no proper survey about the community has been conducted.

"There has never been a proper survey of the population of Bhandaris. The government says it is about 2 lakh which is not correct. Estimates suggest that at present the number should be about 5.29 lakh which would make up for at least 30 per cent of the state’s population," Naik was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The AAP believes that by naming Palekar its CM face for the Goa elections, it would help it woo the Bhandari community. However, political experts differ from that as the Bhandari community has mostly been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa.

They say that though some Bhandaris might vote for AAP, the majority of them are unlikely to come on the same page and vote for Palekar. Experts believe that this move would only help AAP win some seats in areas where there is a high Bhandari population.

Nevertheless, the AAP remains hopeful that it will win the upcoming assembly elections in Goa under Palekar. The party has announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma