Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has said that no talks regarding an alliance with Trinamool Congress were held during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said that the rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with the TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in the meeting is completely "baseless and untrue".

"The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon," Venugopal tweeted.

The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri @RahulGandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue.



Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) January 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, who recently returned from a personal visit abroad, has started meeting people in the poll-bound coastal state, holding discussions on new possible new entrants after some MLAs in the state left the BJP. He held a meeting on Monday evening with General Secretary KC Venugopal and Senior Observer of AICC for Goa P Chidambaram and took stock of the poll preparedness.

The ruling BJP in Goa lost two MLAs in quick succession on Monday, after Pravin Zantye, sitting MLA from the Mayem, resigned as a legislator and let go the party's primary membership. The resignation followed hours after Ports Minister in the BJP-led government, Michael Lobo, resigned as a minister and MLA from the party.

"The party I had joined on the word and assurance of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is not the same today," Zantye said after resigning from the party. Zantye said that he would be joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) soon. Earlier on Monday, Lobo had said that he was quitting as a minister and from the BJP, accusing party leaders of sidelining grassroots workers.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that it won't forge an alliance with Trinamool Congress for the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan