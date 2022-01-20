New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections 2022, on Thursday. The 34 candidate list names Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margao. The list does not include the name of Utpal Parrikar, son of ex-chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Announcing the candidates, party election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has ushered a new era of development in Goa in the last 10 years.

BJP announces 34 candidates for the upcoming #GoaElections



CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margao pic.twitter.com/ErC2GM6va4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

On Utpal Parrikar not being named in the first list of candidates, Fadnavis, while addressing the media, said that Parrikar was given two options. While he rejected the first one, the second option was being discussed.

“Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected first one, second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Parrikar had taken a swipe at the BJP leadership for indicating that the party ticket for the Panaji constituency would be given to Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. Parrikar indirectly targeted Monserrate and questioned whether BJP would give ticket to a person with 'criminal antecedents'.

“Will the party give ticket to the person with criminal antecedents in the constituency represented by late Manohar Parrikar?," Parrikar had asked.

Further, BJP has also dropped the names of two other ministers - WRD minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues and PWD minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar.

BJP's list of 34 candidates has nine candidates from the minority community. The party has also given candidature to Milind Naik from Mormugao who had resigned as minister over the alleged s*x scandal case.

The assembly elections in Goa will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

