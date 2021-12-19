Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier than December 19, 1961 if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more years. Prime Minister was speaking at an event to mark Goa Liberation Day, observed on December 19 every year to mark the day when Indian armed forces liberated the coastal state of Goa from Portuguese rule.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, the super-specialty Block at Goa Medical College, the South Goa District Hospital, an aviation skill development centre at Mopa Airport and a gas-insulated substation at Davorlim in Navelim.

Earlier, he felicitated the veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’, the tri-service armed operation that resulted in the surrender of Portuguese on December 19, 1971.

Manohar Parrikar showed Goa’s character to rest of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister, while remembering former Goa CM and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, said that the country through the character of Manohar Parrikar Ji saw how honest, talented, and hardworking the people of Goa are. “Through his life, we saw that how one can remain devoted to his state, his people till his last breath,” PM Modi said.



Goa top in good governance, per capita income: PM Modi



PM Modi said that Goa is top in good governance, per capita income, and many others.

“I want to congratulate Goa for completing cent percent coverage of 1st dose to all its eligible population. Today I can say that Pramod Sawant Ji is working with a big vision for the development of Goa,” he added.

Goa never forgot its Indianness: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Goa came under the rule of Portuguese colonialists when the other parts of the country were ruled by the Mughals. “But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa,” PM Modi said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma