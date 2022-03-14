Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the morale-boosting win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly polls, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a special session of the Goa legislative assembly on March 15 for administering the oath for the new MLAs.

A circular has also been issued in this regard which said MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on March 14 at Raj Bhavan. "Hon'ble Governor has now ordered convening of new Assembly on 15.3.2022 at 11:30 am for the purpose of administering the Oath or Affirmation to the newly elected members," the circular read.

However, the BJP is yet to decide on the Chief Ministerial face. The saffron party, thanks to the Modi wave, won 20 seats in the elections to the 40-member legislative assembly.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI said the BJP, which also has got support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent MLAs, will stake claim to form a government in Goa on Monday.

While the BJP is yet to decide on the Chief Ministerial face, party leader Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane on Saturday met Governor Pillai, fueling speculations that he is eyeing the top position in the coastal state.

However, the senior BJP leader, who won the Valpoi assembly seat with more than 14,000 votes, later said that his meeting with the Governor was "personal".

"A personal visit to His Excellency Hon’ble Governor of Goa has made such a stir. It was solely a personal visit to invite him to my constituency and take his blessings following my victory in the assembly election. Everything isn’t political," he said.

Later, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade also ruled out political links behind the meeting. "Anybody can meet governor. Rane meeting governor is not related to any government formation. BJP follows due process and this isn't anything related to government formation," he told India Today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma