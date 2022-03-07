Panaji | Jagran Elections Desk: All 40 vidhan sabha seats of Goa went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Exit Poll results will be released for the state of Goa on Monday, 6:30 PM. In a multipolar election contest, with additions such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with Congress and BJP.

Like Punjab, in Goa too, AAP has betted on its strategy of declaring CM candidate prior to elections. Amit Palekar has been declared party's CM candidate whereas Chief Minister Pramod Sawant remained BJP's face throughout the election campaign.

In the beginning of election campaign, speculations were rife that Congress was going to form an alliance with Trinamool Congress in the state. Amid the reported lack of coordination between the two parties to establish an alliance, an ugly Twitter spat between Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had become a prime talking point in the elections.

BJP-led NDA currently holds the seat of power in state with 21 seats in the state assembly. The Congress-led UPA has 17 seats whereas other local political parties hold 2 other seats in the state assembly. Goa elections also hold one exclusive character as a first timer. This was the first time that an entire state had elections on VVPAT-fitted EVMs.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma