Panaji | Jagran Elections Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally in Goa has been cancelled following singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday.

"Goa BJP has cancelled PM's rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Sawant said that a two-day state mourning would be observed following the legendary singer's demise.

Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. Nitin Gadkari's meeting has also been cancelled, he informed.

"Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all", added Sawant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

Expressing grief over Lata Ji's demise PM Modi had tweeted "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha