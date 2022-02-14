Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the high stake Goa assembly elections 2022 concluded on Monday. As per the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average turnout of 75.29 per cent was recorded till 6 pm.

Sanquelim, from where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting, recorded the highest turnout of 88.07 per cent while Vaco-Da-Gama recorded the lowest voter turnout of 67.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sanguem, Priol and Quepem recorded a voter turnout of 84.61 per cent, 84.50 per cent and 81.11 per cent, as per the Voter Turnout app.

However, this is not the final data and numbers might change later. Back in 2017, Goa had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout.

Earlier, the EC had said that more than 11 lakh people - 9,590 people with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 s*x workers and nine transgenders - were eligible to cast their votes in Goa.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Local Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, which has tied up with TMC, and the Goa Forward Party, which stitched an alliance with Congress, are also in the fray against the ruling BJP. The NCP and Shiv Sena have also fielded candidates.

In the previous elections in 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. The BJP had then quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

The BJP, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance this time, is trying to retain power in the coastal state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, campaigned for the saffron party in Goa in the last one month.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the BJP's election in-charge in the state.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while its ally GFP has fielded three. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has been looking after Congress' poll strategy along with senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma