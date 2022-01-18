Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections that will be held next month. As per the list, former state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turncoat Michael Lobo will contest from the Calangute seat.

Lobo, a strongman from North Goa, had left the BJP and joined the Congress, along with his wife Delilah, dates after the election commission of India (ECI) declared the assembly election dates.

"The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people. The Congress is working for the common people. It will return to power with more than 25 seats," Lobo had said.

Meanwhile, as per the list, Meghashayam Raut will contest from Bicholim, Aman Lotliker from Tivim and Vikas Prabhudessai Porvorim. On the other hand, Anthony L Fernandes will fight from St Andre.

Dharamesh Saglani has been fielded from Sanquelim, Lavu Mamlekar from Marcaim, Prasad Gaonkar from Sanguem and Janardan Bhandari from Canacona, as per the list.

The 40-member Goa legislative assembly will go to polls on February 14. The fate of the candidates will be declared on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

In previous elections in 2017, the Congress became the single largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats, but the BJP - with 13 seats - was quick to form an alliance with the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to form its government in Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma