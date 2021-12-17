Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: The Goa Congress on Thursday night released its first list of candidates for the assembly elections scheduled to take place in February or March next year. According to the list, former Chief Minister and senior party leader Digambar Kamat will contest from the Margao constituency while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turncoat Sudhir Kanolkar will fight from the Mapusa assembly seat.

Kamat, who served as Goa's Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, currently represents the Margao assembly seat. He is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House. In 2019, the media was abuzz with news that Kamat might join the ruling BJP after he was offered the Chief Minister's seat. However, the senior Congress leader had refused the reports, saying he didn't get any offer from the BJP to become the CM.

"My programme in Delhi was finalised 2-3 days ago, there's no question of meeting anybody. I had gone to Delhi for personal work. I don't have any offers from the BJP; these stories were planted by vested interests. I'm not bothered about the leadership or the Chief Minister post," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"If becoming the Chief Minister of Goa is in my destiny then no one can stop him from getting the post."

Meanwhile, the Congress first list also says that party leaders Tony Rodrigues and Rajesh Verenkar will contest the polls from Taleigao and Ponda assembly seats respectively. Meanwhile, Yuri Alemao will fight from Cuncolim, Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Altone D'Costa from Quepem and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim.

The Congress is the first party in Goa to announce its candidates for the upcoming polls. It should be noted that the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the poll schedule for Goa. Meanwhile, an official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

