New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) reached the half-way mark in the 40-member Goa assembly- just one short away from a majority. Yet it is in a comfortable position to form a government but in coalition for the third consecutive term in the state. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has already announced its support to the BJP.

The Election Commission (EC) numbers show BJP won 20 seats, Indian National Congress got 11 seats, Independent got 3 seats, Aam Aadmi Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 2 each, and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party 1 each.

Full list of winners in Goa assembly elections 2022: Constituency wise

1 Aldona (Congress) Carlos Alvares Ferreira

2 Benaulim (AAP) Venzy Viegas

3 Bicholim (IND) Dr. Chandrakant Shetye

4 Calangute (Cong) Michael VCongent Lobo

5 Canacona (BJP) Ramesh Tawadkar

6 Cortalim (IND) Antonio Vas

7 Cumbarjua (Cong) Rajesh Faldessai

8 Cuncolim (Cong) Alemao YuriI

9 Curchorem (BJP) Nilesh Cabral

10 Curtorim (IND) Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco

11 Dabolim (BJP) Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho

12 Fatorda (GFP) Vijai Sardesai

13 Maem (BJP) Premendra Vishnu Shet

14 Mandrem (MAG) Jit Vinayak Arolkar

15 Mapusa (BJP) Joshua Peter De Souza

16 Marcaim (MAG) Ramkrishna Dhavalikar

17 Margao (Cong) Digambar Kamat

18 Mormugao (Cong) Sankalp Amonkar

19 Navelim (BJP) Ulhas Tuenkar

20 Nuvem (Cong) Aleixo Sequeira

21 Panaji (BJP) Atanasio Monserrate

22 Pernem (BJP) Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar

23 Ponda (BJP) Ravi Naik

24 Poriem (BJP) Deviya Vishwajit Rane

25 Porvorim (BJP) Rohan Khaunte

26 Priol (BJP) Govind Shepu Gaude

27 Quepem (Cong) Altone D'CostaI

28 Saligao (Cong) Kedar Jayprakash Naik

29 Sanguem (BJP) Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai

30 Sanquelim (BJP) Dr. Pramod Sawant

31 Sanvordem (BJP) Ganesh Gaonkar

32 Siolim (Cong) Delilah Michael Lobo

33 Siroda (BJP) Subhash Shirodkar

34 St. Andre (GP) Viresh Mukesh BorkarRv

35 St. Cruz (Cong) Rodolfo Louis Fernandes

36 Taleigao (BJP) Jennifer Monserrate

37 Tivim (BJP) Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar

38 Valpoi (BJP) Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane

39 Vasco-da-gama (BJP) Krishna V. Salkar

40 Velim (AAP) Cruz Silva

