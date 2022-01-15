Panaji/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram saying that her party made formal alliance offer to Congress in Goa and that if former Union Home Minister isn’t aware of details, he should talk to his leadership. Congress leader P Chidambaram had said that the fight is between Congress and the BJP in Goa and others should reach out to the Congress to form an anti-BJP front.

Chidambaram, in an interview to a Goa-based channel, said that while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had expressed desire for an alliance, there was no definitive proposal as such.

"The TMC may have hinted at a desire to form an alliance, it is not clear what they have in mind. It is not clear whether they will be the lead party in forming the alliance, it is not clear whether they want to contest a large number of seats, it is also not clear why they are poaching on Congress members."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitterand responded to Chidambaram by claiming that the All India Trinamool Congress had made a formal offer to Congress for an alliance in Goa.

"1. AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. 2. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost 2 weeks ago. 3. If Mr. Chidambaram not aware of details he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements," Moitra said in a tweet.

Earlier on January 10, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had said that the ‘rumour in circulation’ that a possible alliance with TMC was on cards is ‘completely baseless and untrue’.

The confirmation of an alliance proposal from TMC’s end is first such claim as earlier both parties had not publically confirmed such a proposal.

