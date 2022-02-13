Sanquelim | Jagran News Desk: The high stake Goa assembly elections 2022 will be held on 14 February for all 40 assembly constituencies.

Sanquelim is one of the important assembly seats where pollings will take place on February 14. Sanquelim is also known as Sankhali is situated in the Bichkolim Taluka of North Goa. The town of Sankhali has a population of around 14,000 people with a literacy rate of 91.5 per cent which is higher than the national average.



Sanquelim Polling Date: Monday, 14 February 2022

Sanquelim Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

Sanquelim Counting Date: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant from BJP and current CM of Goa won the Sanquelim seat in 2017. He defeated Dharmesh Saglani of Congress with a margin of 2,131 votes. This year too, the ruling party BJP is fighting Goa elections under the leadership of Sawant, who will contest once again from the Sanquelim seat.

List of Candidates for Sanquelim in Goa elections 2022:

INC - Dharmesh Sanglani

BJP- Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant

AAP-Manoj Gandhi Amonkar

SHS-Sagar Dhargalkar

RGP- Sujay Gauns

MGP- Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar

This year, Goa elections 2022 is set to be a multi-party contest with the entry of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). AAP will contest elections from all the 40 seats while TMC has allied with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Also, Congress has announced that it will set foot in the upcoming elections by joining hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP).

Posted By: Ashita Singh