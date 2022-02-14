Goa Election 2022 Voting Today LIVE Updates: The polling for the 40-member legislative assembly in Goa will be held on Monday. (file image)

Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Will the Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retain the power in Goa or Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surprise the saffron party to snatch the power? This would be decided on Monday as the 40-member legislative assembly in Goa goes to the polls.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes on Monday. In the previous elections in 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. However, the BJP quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in Goa. However, the BJP has not entered into any pre-poll alliance this time.

Here are the LIVE Updates from polling for Goa assembly elections 2022:

9:42 hours: I'm in Cotombi Village and have cast my vote. I appeal to public to come out in huge numbers to vote. BJP goverment's work is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar (independent) and Michael Lobo (Congress) won't win, as BJP is coming with a majority, says CM Pramod Sawant.

9:15 hours: People voting not for constituency but for Goa. When we talk about Goa, we talk about boys and girls who are unemployed, about mining being closed for last 10 years, about problems in tourism industry. People are going to vote for future, says Michael Lobo, Congress candidate from Calangute.

8:56 hours: I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous Goa, tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

8:50 hours: Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana Sawant offer prayers at Shree Rudreshwar Devasthan in Harvalem.

8:40 hours: Former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent candidate in Panaji constituency, visits a polling booth to cast his vote.

8:14 hours: People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI and all political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths, says Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.

8:03 hours: PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10 years and PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100 per cent majority, says CM Pramod Sawant.

7:59 hours: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar casts his votes at polling booth number 7 of Vasco da Gama Assembly Constituency.

7:10 hours: Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy, tweets PM Modi.

7:04 hours: Polling for the key Goa assembly elections 2022 begins.

6:58 hours: Visual from polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency.

6:55 hours: The EC has said that over 11 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in Goa assembly elections 2022.

6:49 hours: The polling for the 40-member legislative assembly in Goa will be held on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma