Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the challenges posed by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission in India (ECI) on Saturday declared that the crucial assembly elections in Goa will be held in a single-phase on February 14 while adding that the fate of the candidates will be declared on March 10.

Briefing the media about the polls, the EC announced that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The top poll body said that it will analyse the situation further on January 15 and then take a call on allowing public rallies.

It also directed political parties to provide face masks and hand sanitisers to those who are attending the rallies, adding that no victory celebrations will be allowed this time.

"Our civil application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said.

Following is the complete schedule for Goa assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Results: March 10

The Goa assembly elections would pose a stiff challenge for the Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will face a direct contest from Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, the saffron party has expressed confidence that it will retain power in the state.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats, but failed to form government. Later, the BJP forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

