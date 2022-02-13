Panaji | Jagran Elections Desk: Panaji is one of the 40 electoral Legislative Assembly constituencies of Goa and also the capital of the state. It is a part of the North Goa district. The North Goa Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2009. Formerly, it was known as the Panaji Lok Sabha constituency. The North Goa Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency comprises 20 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies, Panaji is one of them.

Since 1994 BJP has been in power in the Panaji constituency. The Bhartiya Janta Party won 6 times in this constituency while Indian National Congress won 1 time since the 1977 elections.

Goa Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Goa Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Goa Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Panaji Assembly Constituency 2022

Panaji is an assembly constituency in Goa that was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. It comes under the North Goa district of Goa State.

In the 2017 elections, Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat with a margin of 1069 votes by defeating Atanasio J. Monserrate from United Goans Party.

Panaji Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency falls under the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shripad Yesso Naik won from North Goa Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 80247 votes. He defeated Girish Raya Chodankar from Indian National Congress.

List of Candidates in 2022- Goa

BJP Candidate from Panaji: MLA Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate

Congress Candidate from Panaji: Elvis Gomes

AAP: Valmiki Naik

RGP: Rajesh Redkar

NCP: Shiv Sena Withdew its candidate from Panaji to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar.

Utpal Parrikar is contesting as an Independent.

CM Face:

CM Face for BJP: Pramod Sawant remains the BJP’s chief ministerial face.

CM Face for Congress: The Indian National Congress has not projected any leader as its chief ministerial face.

CM Face for AAP: The Aam Aadmi Party has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate.

Other key candidates:

Some of the other prominent candidates in Goa elections include Ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, AAP’s Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and Vijai Sardesai among others.

