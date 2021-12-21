Kolkata | PTI: Former Goa Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata.

Lourenco had resigned as MLA on Monday morning. He reached Kolkata on Monday evening and held a meeting with the TMC leadership. The former working president of the Goa Congress was welcomed at the Kolkata airport by TMC MP Santanu Sen.

"We are pleased to welcome Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, former Congress MLA (Goa), who joined the Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Hon'ble National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata," a statement by the party said.

Lourenco resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday, reducing the Congress' strength to two in the 40-member House.

The Congress reacted sharply to Lourenco's resignation, saying people who betray the trust will face the consequences and that voters from Lourenco's Assembly segment will teach him a "befitting lesson".

A few months back, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro had also quit the Congress and joined the TMC, which has decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

Last week, the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Goa on a two-day political trip and addressed several public meetings.

The TMC, which is trying to make inroads in the political landscapes of other states, has been up in arms against the grand old party over its alleged failure to counter the BJP.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta