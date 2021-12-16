New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With assembly polls a few months away, Indian National Congress on Thursday has announced the first 8 candidates for the 2022 Assembly Elections in Goa. Elections are due in February in the state and apart from Goa, Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are also slated to conduct assembly elections in 2022.

As per the press release, "Former Goa Chief Minister, Digambar Vasant Kamat will contest elections from Margao, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim, and Altone D'Costa from Quepem and Sudhir Kanolkar has been given ticket from Mapusa."

Congress announces the first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly elections 2022



Former CM Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat pic.twitter.com/vXztDP4nZd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

The current assembly in Goa is ruled by BJP as in 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP, had won 13 seats, forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but failed to form government.

Posted By: Ashita Singh