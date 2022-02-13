Panaji | Jagran Elections Desk: The Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will be held on February 14, along with the polling in Uttarakhand and the second phase in Uttar Pradesh. The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm and would be held across 40 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

For the single-phase elections in Goa 301 candidates are in the fray and around 11.6 lakh eligible voters will decide their fate including 9,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 s*x workers, and nine transgenders.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Goa with 17 seats under its belt while BJP got 13. However, in terms of vote share, BJP defeated Congress by winning 32.48 per cent of the total vote share, which was 4 per cent more than Congress. Therefore, BJP was able to form the government in the state in 2017 with support from the regional parties.

Here's a look at the 40 Goa assembly constituencies spread across 2 districts where polling would be held on February 14.

These districts are further divided into 12 talukas. Tehsils/talukas present in North Goa include Bardez, Bicholim, Pernem, Sattari, Tiswadi, PONDA. Tehsils/talukas present in South Goa include, Canacona, Mormugao, Salcette, Sanguem, Quepem, Dharbandora.

District wise constutenies:

North Goa:

Mandrem

Pernem

Bicholim

Tivim

Mapusa

Siolim

Saligao

Calangute

Porvorim

Aldona

Panaji

Taleigao

St. Cruz

St. Andre

Cumbarjua

Maem

Sanquelim

Poriem

Valpoi

Priol

South Goa:

Ponda

Siroda

Marcaim

Mormugao

Vasco-da-gama

Dabolim

Cortalim

Nuvem

Curtorim

Fatorda

Margao

Benaulim

Navelim

Cuncolim

Velim

Quepem

Curchorem

Sanvordem

Sanguem

Canacona

Posted By: Sugandha Jha