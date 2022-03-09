Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Counting of votes for the 40-member legislative assembly in Goa - where voting was held on February 14 - will be held on Thursday. The counting, according to the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI), will begin at 8 am and the early trends are expected to come out by 9 am. This year, as many as 302 candidates contested the Goa assembly elections 2022 which saw a multi-cornered contest.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Dr Pramod Sawant, is seeking a third straight term in power while the opposition Congress is hoping to regain power in the coastal state where it had a fiasco in 2017 due to its slow decision making. In Goa, exit polls have predicted a hung assembly, forcing political parties to formulate their strategies keeping in mind different post-result scenarios.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma