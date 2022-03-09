Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: 'Resort politics' has made a return to Goa amid fears over horse-trading with most of the exit polls predicting a hung assembly in the state. Congress, which had failed to form the government in the coastal state due to its slow decision making despite emerging as the single largest party in 2017, has moved its candidates to a hotel till March 11.

The grand old party, taking lessons from the 2017 assembly elections, has also sent its top leaders to Goa to avoid another fiasco.

"Strategy we've adopted is complex and comprehensive. We're very confident that all our candidates are sticking together. Got a strong response from other political parties who have fought against BJP. Confident of forming the government on Thursday itself," Goa Congress General Secretary Sunil Kauthankar told news agency ANI.

"We have not forced any candidate to stay over (at the resort). They voluntarily decided to stay together... Not correct to say that we are keeping a hold on our leaders because leaders have come from other states also," Kauthankar added.

The Congress, however, has also given a hint of forming a post-poll with like-minded parties if it fails to cross the majority mark. It also feels that no other party - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) - would ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Goans will give a mandate in our favour. Last time mandate was in our favour... but leadership never thought that they (BJP) will try to form an illegitimate government, that's why we delayed our decision which proved to be fatal. Won't take any chances this time," Congress' Digambar Kamat told ANI.

Interestingly, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has also moved some of its candidates to unspecified locations amid fears over horse trading, as per media reports. The AAP, as per exit polls, might get around 1-5 seats in Goa, and thus it might emerge as kingmaker in the coastal state.

While the Congress and AAP have returned to resort politics, the ruling BJP is confident of retaining power in Goa. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the post poll scenario in the state.

After the meeting, Sawant said the BJP is ready to form a post-poll alliance with the MGP if needed. "We will take the support of independent MLAs and MGP if we fall short of the majority mark. I am not aware of the exact demands made by the MGP. Our Central leadership is talking to them," he told ANI.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma