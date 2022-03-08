New Delhi/ Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Goa Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions about the post-poll scenario after the exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the coastal state. However, Sawant, following the meet with the Prime Minister, said the saffron party will win over 20 seats in Goa, adding that BJP will form the government with support of the independent and regional parties, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

"Most exit polls show BJP winning. We will form government with the support of independent and regional parties. Central leadership will be in talks with them over their demands, will seek MGP's support, if needed," he told news agency ANI. "I met with PM Modi today, held poll discussion. We'll form government with maximum seats... I feel I'll be given the chance to serve... (as Goa CM) once again. If BJP has said so (his candidature as CM), it'll definitely happen. BJP practices what it preaches."

The BJP and the MGP had sealed a post-poll alliance following the 2017 elections in Goa. However, they parted their ways for the Goa assembly elections 2022 and decided to contest the polls on their own. The MGP is not happy with Sawant, who after becoming the Chief Minister in 2019 following the demise of Manohar Parrikar, dropped two MGP ministers from the state cabinet.

This time, Deepak Dhavalikar-led MGP, Goa's oldest regional outfit, had contested the assembly elections in alliance with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Saturday, MGP legislator Sudin Dhavalikar said the party will "never support" Pramod Sawant as Chief Minister.

Majority of the exit polls, meanwhile, have predicted a hung assembly in Goa, but given an edge to the BJP. Following is the projection of seats for each party by different exit polls:

Times Now-VETO

BJP: 14

Cong+: 16

AAP: 4

Others: 6

Zee News-Designboxed Exit Poll

BJP: 13-18

Cong+: 14-19

AAP: 01-03

Others: 01-03

Aajtak-Axis My India Exit Poll

BJP: 14-18

Cong+: 15-20

AAP: 0

Others: 0-4

ABP News-C voter

BJP: 13-17

Cong+: 12-16

AAP: 01-05

Others: 00-02

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma