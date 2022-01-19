Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar will be party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also said that AAP will be contesting all the 40 assembly seats in the coastal state.

"Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Kejriwal announced that Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann will be AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections 2022.

The 40-member legislative assembly in Goa will go to polls on February 14, along with Uttarakhand. The results would be declared on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

In the previous elections in 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - with just 13 seats - had formed the government in the state after sealing an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP).

This year, the contest in Goa has become interesting after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to fight the assembly elections.

However, the BJP remains confident that it will return to power in Goa for another term. "For the first time, the BJP is contesting on all 40 seats in Goa. I am sure that the BJP will form the majority government. Our target is to win 22 plus seats in the state," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The BJP is in the government for the past 10 years. I have been the chief minister for the last three years. In so many years, we have initiated several development projects in the state and the people of Goa are happy. People are willing to vote for us again and bring us to power," he further said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma