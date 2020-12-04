GHMC Polls 2020: The BJP, which had won just four seats in the 2016 civic polls, went on a neck-and-neck battle with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) suffered a massive blow on Friday after it failed to cross the majority mark in the much-anticipated Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections 2020.

The TRS, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, managed to win 55 seats in the 150-member municipal body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has made huge gains in GHMC Polls 2020 and has bagged 48 seats. The Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on the other hand, have won two and 44 seats respectively.

The BJP, which had won just four seats in the 2016 civic polls, went on a neck-and-neck battle with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and has thanked the voters in the city for showing faith in the saffron party.

Following the saffron party's performance in the Hyderabad civic polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the party workers and thanked the people of Telangana for reposing faith the PM Modi's "politics of development".

Meanwhile, party president JP Nadda said that the result of the GHMC polls shows "unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model".

"The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The TRC, on the other hand, expressed disappointment over its performance and said that it expected to win 25 more seats. It also noted that the exit polls had predicted that the TRS will retain power in the GHMC Polls 2020.

"There is nothing to be disappointed. We are the single-largest party. We will have an internal discussion on the results. We thank everyone who voted for us," said TRS working president KT Rama Rao while adding that the party lost 12 to 13 seats only by a margin of 200 to 300 votes.

'Will democratically fight BJP'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said that his party will fight the BJP in a "democratic way", excluding confidence that people of Telangana will stop the saffron party from expanding its footprints in the state.

He also spoke about the TRS' performance and said that its president K Chandrashekar Rao will review the party's show in the GHMC Polls 2020, noting that it represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.

"We have won on 44 seats in Hyderabad GHMC elections. I have spoken to all newly elected corporators and asked them to begin their work from tomorrow itself," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Telangana Congress chief resigns after poll debacle

Telangana state Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday resigned from the post, owning moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the GHMC Polls 2020. In a statement, Reddy said that he has requested the party's central leadership to take up the process of selection of the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee immediately.

"I have submitted my resignation from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. I have requested the AICC to take up the process of selection of new President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee immediately," he said.

Voting for 150 wards in the GHMC polls was held on December 1. While the TRS had fielded candidates in all 150 wards in the election, the BJP put up nominees in 149. The Congress, AIMIM and the TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma