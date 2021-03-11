Assembly Elections 2021: The EC, following a complaint from the TMC, had asked the central government to remove PM Modi's pictures from coronavirus vaccine certificates in poll-bound states and UTs.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Nearly a week after a complaint from the Election Commission, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos from vaccine certificates have been removed from four poll-bound states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and one union territory -- Puducherry.

The Election Commission, following a complaint from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), had asked the central government to remove PM Modi's pictures from coronavirus vaccine certificates in poll-bound states and UTs.

The TMC in its letter written by Derek O'Brien had accused PM Modi of "stealing the due credit" from health care staff and frontline workers and alleged that the poll code was violated with the pictures.

"By placing his photograph, name and message on the provisional certificates issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, he is not only exploiting his post and powers but also stealing commendable credit from the producers of Covid vaccines," the TMC said in its letter.

"He is blatantly appropriating the dues of a vast army of selfless doctors, nurses and health service workers," it added.

Following this, the EC had asked Health Ministry to "follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit". It also asked the Health Ministry to use "filters" so that PM Modi's picture is not printed on vaccine certificates.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforce in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where the assembly polls are slated to take place from March 27 to April 29, after the Election Commission announced the poll dates on February 26.

As per the clause seven of the model code of conduct, "issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided".

