New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Accusing the Congress party of not taking firm decisions, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the grand old party is not serious about Indian politics making Prime Minister Narendra Modi more powerful. Vouching for unity in regional parties, Mamata Banerjee urged all regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes and end the BJP regime. Assembly Elections in Goa are scheduled to take place early next year.

Addressing a rally in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit to the coastal state, Banerjee said that the country is suffering as Congress could not take decisions. She also attacked the BJP-led central government and said there was enough of Delhi's 'dadagiri' (bullying) and it will not be tolerated now.

"I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that?" she said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state. Don't you think when they contested against me, when they contest my political party in Bengal...,” she added.

Banerjee said the TMC believes in distributing seats for the regional parties in elections. TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

"I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," she said.

When asked about what decisions she thinks the Congress should be taking, she said, "I am not going to discuss about the Congress because this is not my party. I have set up my regional party and without any support of anybody, we formed three times government."

"Let them decide. That is my system also, I don't interfere into any other political party's business, I can say about my political party and our fight will continue. We are not going to bow down our head to BJP," she added.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan