Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (January 27) visited religious places in Punjab, as part of his day-long visit to the state, which is all set to go into elections on February 20. Notably, this is the first visit of Gandhi since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month.

Gandhi had langar at the Golden Temple along with other party candidates in Amritsar. Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also seen sitting beside him at the community hall, as per a video shared by the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

"Prayed with Congress candidates for the future of Punjab at Harmandir Sahib," read the caption of the video shared by Gandhi on Twitter.

In a tweet following his visit, he wrote, "As always, it felt good to bow my head at the Darbar Sahib. I felt a sense of belonging."

Gandhi also visited the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and paid obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all his 117 candidates. At noon, he traveled to Jalandhar by road where he addressed the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Earlier on Tuesday (January 25) Sidhu had tweeted and shared Gandhi's entire schedule.

"Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's visit to the Golden Temple had five Congress MPs missing, leading to speculations about a rift between them and the Congress leader. These include Manish Tewari, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Ravneet Bittu, Mohd Sadiq, and Preneet Kaur.

The Punjab Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha