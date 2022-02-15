Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: Till a few years ago, different types of rumours were spread during elections due to which there was violence. But now the form of propaganda, fake news and rumours have changed due to technology. Now old pictures, videos and statements are going viral with the wrong context, which has a negative impact on the voters, Dr SY Qureshi, former Chief Election Commissioner of the country, said this on Tuesday as a keynote speaker in the webinar of Vishwas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign.

Dr Qureshi said that there is freedom of speech, but there cannot be freedom of miss information. Every voter has the right to vote using his discretion. But it is affected by fake news. The country's leading fact-checking website Vishwas News was among the voters of Kanpur on Tuesday as part of the campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Vidhan Sabha Election 2022'.

While interacting with the participants in the program, Dr Munish Gangwar, Professor, Chandrashekhar Azad Kanpur University said that do not blindly trust the information coming on social media and do use your discretion wisely.

Jitendra Dabral, assistant director of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, said that the subject of fact-checking should be included in the school syllabus as well.

Yajnesh Yadav, Head of Computer Science, Kendriya Vidyalaya said that hatred is spreading in the society due to fake news and many types of side effects are also visible on the mind of the people. Consultant Clinical Psychologist Dr Manisha Gaur said that if we want to take care of mental health, then we have to avoid fake news.

Vishvas News fact-checkers Urvashi Kapoor and Umam Noor conducted the webinar. In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, top experts from the field of elections, medicine and education interacted with the fact-checker. In the program, 'Vishvas News' made a strong appeal to its readers to vote while being aware of rumours and taking care of their health.

Participants from Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi city) and Punjab (Chandigarh) will join this special campaign of Vishwas News from 15 February to 5 March 2022.

Vishvas News, the fact-checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is training the voters of UP through an online workshop to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. 'Vishvas' News through this campaign is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumours and misleading information.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan