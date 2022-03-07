New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Before the grand verdict of five state assembly polls, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, the pollsters have predicted the elections. Mostly, it's good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. As per Exit Polls, while BJP is comfortably set to retain Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the fight for thrones at Dehradun and Panaji is rather close. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to win big in Punjab with a landslide, as per the Exit Polls.

However, Exit Polls may often go wrong, as they have in the past.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government forecasted to come back



In Uttar Pradesh, none of the Exit Polls gave the Samajwadi Party a majority in 403 seats-huge Vidhansabha in Lucknow. The modest figure predicted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh is, 225 seats by Times Now-VETO exit poll, whereas Aajtak-Axis My India predicted a seat count for BJP anywhere between 288 to 326.

Here is what the Exit Polls predicted for Uttar Pradesh:

News 24-Chanakya - BJP+: 294, SP+: 105, BSP: 2, Congress: 1, Others: 1

Times Now-VETO - BJP+: 225, SP+: 151, BSP: 14, Congress: 9, Others: 4

ZEE-DESIGNBOXED - BJP+: 223-248, SP+: 138-157, BSP: 05-11, Congress: 04-09, Others: 03-05

India Today-Axis My India - BJP+: 288-326, SP+: 71-101, BSP: 03-09, Congress: 01-03, Others: 02-03

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party predicted to win enough or big

In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is expected to win big or win enough to form a government in Chandigarh. While the top figure for AAP in 117-seats big state assembly went as high as 100 (as per News24-Today’s Chanakya), none of the Exit Polls denied AAP enough seats not to form a government.

India Today-Axis My India: AAP - 76-90 seats, Cong - 19-31 seats, SAD+: 7-11 seats, BJP+: 01-04 seats

ABP News-C Voter: AAP: 51-61 seats, Cong:22-28 seats, SAD+:20-26 seats, BJP+: 07-13 seats

Times Now-VETO Exit Poll: AAP: 70, Cong: 22, SAD+: 19, BJP+: 5

Zee News-Designboxed: AAP: 52-51, Cong: 03-07, SAD+: 24-32, BJP+: 26-33, Others: 01-02

News24-Chanakya: AAP: 100, Cong: 10, SAD+: 06, BJP+: 01

Uttarakhand: Intense battle between Congress and BJP

According to Exit Polls, on March 10 any of the two national parties, Congress and BJP, may find themselves in position to form a government. Exit Polls were divided so as to determine whether Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami would get a second term or Congress will come back to power.

ABP News-Cvoter - BJP: 26-32, Congress: 32-38, BSP: 0, AAP: 0-2, Others: 3-7

News 24-Chanakya - BJP: 43, Congress: 24, BSP: 0, AAP: 0, Others: 3

Times Now-VETO - BJP: 37, Congress: 31, BSP: 0, AAP: 1, Others: 3

ZEE-DESIGNBOXED - BJP: 26-30, Congress: 35-40, BSP: 2-3, AAP: 0, Others: 1-3

India Today-Axis My India - BJP: 36-46, Congress: 20-30, BSP: 2-4

Goa: Exit Polls predict hung assembly

Goa is headed for hung assembly, with Congress emerging as the single largest party, according to most Exit Polls. There was no clear majority for any of the parties in Exit Polls for Goa.



Times Now-VETO: BJP:14, Cong+: 16, AAP: 4, Others: 6

Zee News-Designboxed Exit Poll: BJP: 13-18, Cong+: 14-19, AAP: 01-03, Others: 01-03

Aajtak-Axis My India Exit Poll: BJP: 14-18, Cong+: 15-20, AAP: 0, Others: 0-4

ABP News-C Voter: BJP: 13-17, Cong+: 12-16, AAP: 01-05, Others: 00-02

Manipur: BJP set to retain power in key northeastern state

BJP is set to win the key northeastern state of Manipur, according to Exit Polls. Here is what Exit Polls predicted about the state of assembly in Imphal after March 10:

Zee News-Designboxed Exit Poll: BJP: 32-28, Cong: 12-17, NPP: 02-04, NPF: 03-05, Others: 02-05

ABP News-C Voter: BJP: 23-27, Cong: 12-17, NPP: 02-04, NPF: 03-05, Others: 02-05

Aaj Tak-Axis My India: BJP: 33-43, Cong: 04-08, NPP: 04-08, NPF: 0, Others: 06-15

Times Now-VETO: BJP: 33-43, Cong: 04-08, NPP: 04-08, NPF: 00, Others: 06-15

Disclaimer: The exit poll numbers are predictive only. The counting of votes will start at 8AM on March 10.

