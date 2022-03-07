New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The exit poll results for the high stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will be declared on Monday at 6.30. The exit poll results, as per the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will be declared once the seventh and final phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 concludes on Monday.

The polling for the 2022 assembly elections were conducted in different phases. In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Manipur, on the other hand, voted in two phases - February 27 and March 3. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Goa elections were held on February 14 while polling for the 117-member Punjab assembly took place on February 20.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Exit Poll Results 2022:

18:41 hours: According to ABP News-Cvoter, BJP will get 26-32 seats in Uttarakhand while Congress might bag 32-38 seats.

18:36 hours: According to India Today-Axis My India, AAP will likely win 76-90 seats in Punjab

18:31 hours: Exit poll results will be declared anytime soon!

18:25 hours: The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

18:20 hours: In Uttar Pradesh, the polling was conducted in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. In Manipur, the polling was held in two phases - on February 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand and Goa elections were held on February 14 while the Punjab assembly went to the polls on February 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma