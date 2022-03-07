New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: All eyes would shift to the exit polls on Monday once the polling for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 concludes. The exit polls - which will be released after 6.30 pm - will project the likely outcome of the 2022 assembly election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

What is an exit poll and how is it conducted?

An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random or systematic sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. It purely depends upon the responses of the voters who have exercised their franchise.

When will the exit polls for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa be declared?

The exit polls, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), will be declared only after 6.30 pm once the seventh and final phase of polling concludes in Uttar Pradesh. "No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of print or any other manner, the result of any exit poll," the ECI had said in its order earlier.

Where and how to watch the exit polls?

Multiple news channels broadcast the exit polls. Some of the prominent organisations which broadcast them are ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and TV9 Bharatvarsh. Besides, Jagran English will also conduct a poll of polls for the 2022 assembly elections Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

About 2022 assembly elections:

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling for the 403-member legislative member assembly was conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. In Manipur, the polling was held in two phases - on February 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand and Goa elections were held on February 14 while the 117-member Punjab assembly went to the polls on February 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma