New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could end the deliberations over the results of assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry, the exit polls were declared on Thursday.

The polling for eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal was held from March 27 and April 29 while the polling in Assam was held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. Meanwhile, polling in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes, on the other hand, will be done by the election commission on May 2.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

8:19 pm: The Times Now-C Voter has said that the BJP will get 19-23 seats in Puducherry while the Congress will get 6-10 seats.

8:18 pm: According to Republic Jan Ki Baat, the BJP will win 16-20 seats in Puducherry while the Congress will get 11-13.

8:16 pm: The India Today-Axis My India has predicted that the LDF will get 104-120 seats in Kerala while the Congress-led UDF will win 20-36 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, will get just four seats.

8:09 pm: In Tamil Nadu, Republic Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the DMK will get around 160-170 seats while the AIADMK alliance will get just 58-68.

7:46 pm: In Kerala, Republic Jan Ki Baat says LDF will win 72-80 seats, Congress 58-64 seats and others 1-5.

7:39 pm: ABP C-Voter says BJP will win 109-121 seats, TMC to get 152-164 and Left-Congress alliance to emerge victorious on 14-25 seats.

7:36 pm: Times Now-C Voter has predicted that the BJP will get 115 seats and the TMC will get 158. Left-Congress alliance to get 19.

7:35 pm: According to Republic Jan Ki Baat, BJP will win 138-148 seats in West Bengal, TMC likely to get 126-136 seats. Left-Congress alliance will get 11-21 seats.

7:30 pm: According to India Today-Axis My India, BJP will win 75-85 seats in Assam. On the other hand, Congress will win 40-50 while others will get around 1-4.

7:25 pm: The exit poll results will be declared shortly.

7:20 pm: The final results will be declared by the election commission on May 2.

7:00 pm: The exit polls results for four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry will be declared after 7.30 pm today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma