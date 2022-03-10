New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The political fervour in India is at all time high as all eyes are on the counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Assembly elections 2022 had occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand. Further, there is a Congress government in Punjab.

As per several exit polls, BJP has an upper hand in 4 out of 5 states where pollings were conducted. As the counting of votes for recently held elections has already started politicians, leaders of the fraternity have started pouring in reactions on social media and otherwise.

Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Twitter Reaction on Voting Counting Today:

- 'I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority': Manipur CM N Biren Singh


- 'Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority. The people of UP have rejected Samajwadi Party': Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak.

Posted By: Ashita Singh