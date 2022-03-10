New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The political fervour in India is at all time high as all eyes are on the counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Assembly elections 2022 had occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand. Further, there is a Congress government in Punjab.

As per several exit polls, BJP has an upper hand in 4 out of 5 states where pollings were conducted. As the counting of votes for recently held elections has already started politicians, leaders of the fraternity have started pouring in reactions on social media and otherwise.

Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Twitter Reaction on Voting Counting Today:

- 'I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority': Manipur CM N Biren Singh





The public has immense trust on PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district pic.twitter.com/Bm4rJEZEiT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/MBHFmwnmGa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

- 'Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority. The people of UP have rejected Samajwadi Party': Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak.

