According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, 'a candidate can file his nomination through online modes, while the commission has made it mandatory for people to wear a face mask during any election-related activities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India on Friday released the guidelines for the conduct of general elections and by-elections across the country during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown and social distancing norms in place.

According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, 'a candidate can file his nomination through online modes, while the commission has made it mandatory for people to wear a face mask during any election-related activities. For the first time, the candidates will have the option to deposit security amount for contesting the elections online.

"The option of postal ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are marked as 'persons with disabilities', people above the age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and who are COVID-19 positive/possibly infected", Election Commission of India said.

The guidelines were announced after a meeting between the officials of the Election Commission. The new guidelines were based on the recommendations given by political parties and chief electoral officers of different states.

The new guidelines will be implemented in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to take place in October-November. Bihar has so far recorded over 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases in the state and over 570 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the state.

The EC has also limited the number of persons accompanying the candidate for door-to-door campaigning to five people. Public meeting and roadshows will be allowed with suitable instructions subject to containment instructions issued by the Centre or the state.

“Face mask, sanitiser, thermal scanners, gloves, face shield and PPE kits will be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms. Hand gloves will be provided to all electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM for voting”, the EC guidelines said.

Read full guidelines here.

Guidelines to be followed during the entire election process:

1) Every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity.

2) At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: (a) thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out (b) sanitizer, soap and water shall be made available.

3) Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

4) As far as practicable, large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms.

5) An adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

The ECI has further capped the number of electors in a polling station at a maximum of 1,000 electors instead of 1,500 electors.

At the polling stations, the following key guidelines will be required to be followed:

1) Mandatory sanitization of the polling station, preferably, a day before the poll.

2) A thermal scanner at the entry point of every polling station location.

3) Thermal checking of voters at the entry point of polling station location/polling station, either by polling staff or para-medical staff or Asha worker.

4) If the temperature is above the set norms of MoHFW at first reading, then it will be checked twice and if it remains, then the elector shall be provided with token/certificate and will be asked to come for voting at the last hour of the poll. At the last hour of the poll, such electors shall be facilitated voting, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures.

5) Wherever possible, Booth App shall be used at the polling station.

6) Soap and Water shall be provided at the entry/exit point of every polling station.

7) Sanitizer should be provided at the entry/exit point of every polling station as well as kept inside the booth at appropriate locations with clear direction for the use by voters.

8) Face Masks in reserves for those electors who are not carrying the mask will be kept.

9) During the process of identification of voter, the voters will require to lower the facemask for identification, when required.

10) COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day at their respective Polling Stations, under the supervision of health authorities, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures. Sector Magistrates shall coordinate this in their allocated polling stations.

Posted By: Talib Khan